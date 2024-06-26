Bangor Savings Bank Sells 2,045 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.4% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

