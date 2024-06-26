Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 512 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,642 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.7% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

