Marc Holmes Sells 11,926 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HashiCorp alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $365,990.80.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.