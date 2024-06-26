Marc Holmes Sells 11,926 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,926 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $396,658.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,872.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Holmes also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $469,525.84.
- On Wednesday, April 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $365,990.80.
HashiCorp Stock Performance
Shares of HCP stock opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $34.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.83 and a beta of 1.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.
HashiCorp Company Profile
HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.
