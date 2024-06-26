Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 13,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.37.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

