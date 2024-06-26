Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,688 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 474,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $85,510,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 13.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 178,708 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,341,000 after buying an additional 21,638 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its position in Amazon.com by 19.3% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 1,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 5,977 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,338 shares of company stock valued at $11,894,344. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $318.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

