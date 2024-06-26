Frank Slootman Sells 3,455 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,865,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

