Frank Slootman Sells 3,455 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.08, for a total value of $435,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 221,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,865,697.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,476 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $189,621.72.
Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $147.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 0.85. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.60 and a 1-year high of $237.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snowflake by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,484,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares in the last quarter. Cota Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $980,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.
SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Snowflake from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.
