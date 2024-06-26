Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 4,292 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 271.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $99,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.28.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $167.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.10. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $152.34 and a 12-month high of $258.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $36,665.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,595,045.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,547 shares in the company, valued at $98,042,171.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $36,665.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,413,960.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,733 shares of company stock worth $50,611,541. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.