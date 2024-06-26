Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,744 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 698,665 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after buying an additional 509,393 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,375,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.48%.

In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

