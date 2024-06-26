TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 113,139 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in TC Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 55,677,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,931,000 after buying an additional 10,654,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,262,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,580,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TC Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in TC Energy by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,706,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRP. TheStreet upgraded TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.77.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. TC Energy had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.88%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

