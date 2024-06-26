Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 124.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.47.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $355.88 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $298.61 and a one year high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.08. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

