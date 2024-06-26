Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $295.21 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $209.25 and a twelve month high of $302.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,391,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

