Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Takes $897,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roku by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Roku by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total value of $37,622.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.88, for a total transaction of $37,622.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,630.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,898 shares of company stock worth $1,347,966. Insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Roku Price Performance

Shares of Roku stock opened at $54.64 on Wednesday. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.26.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. Roku had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $881.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.38) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Roku

(Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

