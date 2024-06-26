Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 959 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,496,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,080 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after acquiring an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of ACGL opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.33.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

