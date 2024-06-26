Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,706 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $192.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The company has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

