Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 282 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 17,075 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $13,666,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $49.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.96. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,438,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $2,859,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,529,843.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bernstein Bank raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

