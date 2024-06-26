Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 418,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 13.3% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 126,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Kroger by 12.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 278,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after buying an additional 81,927 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 202,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,083,000 after buying an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KR. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Kroger from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.30.

Kroger stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $58.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.86 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

