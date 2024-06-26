Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Position Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,711 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 389,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,596,000 after purchasing an additional 70,461 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 21,551 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $164,345,000 after purchasing an additional 27,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $65,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at $968,866.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 1.1 %

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZION

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Free Report)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.