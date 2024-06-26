Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.43 Million Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,869 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.12 and a 52-week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

