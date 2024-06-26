Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 458,478 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 128,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 236,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 30,099 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 40.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 40,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,168 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMY opened at $42.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.36 and its 200 day moving average is $48.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.38. The company has a market capitalization of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of -13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

