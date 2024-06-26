Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,096 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,196 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,669,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 501,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 68,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,431 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

Micron Technology stock opened at $141.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company has a market cap of $156.27 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $109,496,781.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.42, for a total value of $1,851,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,723.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 34,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $5,220,767.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,496,781.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.