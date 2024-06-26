NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,926 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 33.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 15.3% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,096 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NKE opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

