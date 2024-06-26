Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Workday by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,563,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,713 shares of company stock valued at $109,278,793 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Workday from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.11.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of Workday stock opened at $217.38 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.01 and a 1-year high of $311.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

