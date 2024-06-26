Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,025 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Savoie Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $14,658,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 48,040.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 245,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,202,000 after buying an additional 245,488 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,842,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML stock opened at $1,023.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $403.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $956.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $902.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $563.99 and a 12-month high of $1,077.22.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.53%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

