Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $280,000 Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on HTGC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hercules Capital from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 13,300 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $261,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Badavas sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.60, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $20.28.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 69.98% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

