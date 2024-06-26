Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $8,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,933,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2,517.6% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,398,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $382,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,974 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 573,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,988,000 after acquiring an additional 302,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,465,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,478,000 after purchasing an additional 277,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.31.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average of $99.71. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

