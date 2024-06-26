Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Bought by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $89.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.35. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

LYV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.58.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

