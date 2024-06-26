CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA) Director Theodoros Xenohristos Sells 90,000 Shares

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $8,190,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at $38,665,234.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CAVA Group Trading Up 2.4 %

CAVA stock opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.05. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $97.64.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $259.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.02 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 5.18%. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 80.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CAVA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 92.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,138,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,860,000 after acquiring an additional 545,799 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on CAVA Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on CAVA Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

