Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) CTO Sells $13,137,600.00 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) CTO Shay Banon sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $13,137,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,754,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,614,991.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shay Banon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Shay Banon sold 180,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.82, for a total transaction of $19,407,600.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Shay Banon sold 5,260 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.89, for a total transaction of $578,021.40.

ESTC opened at $108.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 205.57 and a beta of 0.92. Elastic has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $136.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.46.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.15 million. Elastic had a net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Elastic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Elastic from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

