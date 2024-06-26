Global Assets Advisory LLC Takes Position in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 31,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PJP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,633,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,121,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,557,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 136,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Price Performance

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $82.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $67.75 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.00.

Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.