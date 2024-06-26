29,570 Shares in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Acquired by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Block by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Block by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Stock Performance

Block stock opened at $64.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $87.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.23 and its 200 day moving average is $71.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,796,849.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.84, for a total transaction of $328,762.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,231,257.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 113,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $7,679,410.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 603,861 shares in the company, valued at $40,796,849.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,584,747 in the last ninety days. 10.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Block from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Block from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.13.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

