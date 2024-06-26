Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Dana Pizzuti Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $434,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,653.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 15th, Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $639,256.25.

CRNX stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $53.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Jonestrading increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

