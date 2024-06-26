Keystone Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FPE. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.46 and a 12 month high of $17.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.13.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

