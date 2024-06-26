Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:BMAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $571,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 22.2% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 93.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 28,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 13,914 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $194.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (BMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

