Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 66 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Hubbell by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Hubbell by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Hubbell by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Trading Down 0.4 %

HUBB stock opened at $378.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.94. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $389.56 and a 200-day moving average of $371.65.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.57.

View Our Latest Report on HUBB

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $449,909.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,722,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,139. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.