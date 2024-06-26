Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 320 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 502,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Corning by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,878 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Corning by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,450 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Corning by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Corning by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,722,106 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,054,000 after acquiring an additional 146,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,721,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,950.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $3,433,074.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 70,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,207 shares of company stock worth $5,876,067 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corning

Corning Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $39.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 157.75%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.