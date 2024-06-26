Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,348 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.6% in the first quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 43.1% in the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 21.0% in the first quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 1.1 %

EL opened at $113.88 on Wednesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $198.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.77.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

