Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.04 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,174 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $15,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 101,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 26.6% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 20.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.49 and a 52-week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Insider Transactions at Invitation Homes

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on INVH

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.