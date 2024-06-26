Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $14.32 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Targa Resources worth $14,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,691 shares of company stock valued at $4,894,563 in the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRGP opened at $129.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.02 and a 12 month high of $129.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Targa Resources

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.