Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,428 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 798,164 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VZ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,876 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 597,822 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 189,041 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 238,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,715,000 after purchasing an additional 22,554 shares during the period. Finally, McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,269 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.77.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.98. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company has a market capitalization of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

