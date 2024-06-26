Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,505 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $41.75 and a 12 month high of $54.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

