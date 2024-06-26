Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 590 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $9,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7,720.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 983,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,485,000 after purchasing an additional 971,124 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $185,299,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 198,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,664,000 after purchasing an additional 176,027 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $156.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.63.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $218.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

Read Our Latest Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.