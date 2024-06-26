Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,984 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 13,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 30,658 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,779 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Medtronic news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $91.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

