Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 845.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,103 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,839 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in DexCom by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 467,986 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $110.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 71.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.85. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $142.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $921.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. StockNews.com cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.94.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total transaction of $367,464.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,618,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 49,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.30, for a total transaction of $6,864,243.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,262,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,495 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

