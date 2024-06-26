Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 3,125.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,340 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 236.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. HSBC upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens increased their target price on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

TFC opened at $37.06 on Wednesday. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.09.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

