Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 27,801 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,801 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE AMH opened at $36.25 on Wednesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $37.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.83.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares in the company, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

