Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,626,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORCL shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 235,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.30, for a total transaction of $34,042,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,042,045.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $3,220,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,157,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 348,418 shares of company stock worth $47,784,717. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ORCL opened at $139.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.48. The firm has a market cap of $383.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

