AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 56 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Chubb were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after purchasing an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,311,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,272,000 after acquiring an additional 43,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,698,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.70.

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $263.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $258.54 and a 200 day moving average of $248.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,085.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total value of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.