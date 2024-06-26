Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Raised by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8,040.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 864.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE LW opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.41 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LW. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

