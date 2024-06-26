30,035 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,035 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 20.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 27.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 43,705 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $4,168,582.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,038 shares in the company, valued at $67,055,764.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 264,727 shares of company stock valued at $23,117,417. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTD. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.93. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a PE ratio of 244.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

