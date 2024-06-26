BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $84.64

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $84.64, but opened at $86.98. BioNTech shares last traded at $85.75, with a volume of 65,057 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day moving average is $95.03. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.76 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,984,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,610,000 after purchasing an additional 127,951 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,264,000 after purchasing an additional 87,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

